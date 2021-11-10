Soccer player arrested after masked men beat her teammate with iron bars

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody in connection with an attack on one of her teammates, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning by Versailles police as part of an investigation into “an attack on the club’s players” last Thursday evening, PSG said in a statement.

The Versailles prosecutor’s office confirmed to The Associated Press that Diallo was taken into custody, and that Kheira Hamraoui had been attacked. No other details were given.

Hamraoui and Diallo are PSG teammates and the midfielders also play for France’s national team.

“Paris Saint-Germain condemns in the strongest possible terms the violence committed,” PSG said. “Since Thursday evening the club has taken all necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its entire women’s team.”

PSG added that it will work closely with the Versailles police to clarify the facts.

“The club is paying close attention to the progress of the proceedings and will study what action to take,” PSG said.