So you're telling me we're going from t-shirts to plowable snow? Convince me.

Yes, we'll go from record warmth Sunday to record snow Monday (2.8" at Atlantic City International Airport and 0.4" in Lower Township). It's rare, but can happen. In fact, this happens in the Great Plains and cities like Denver fairly frequently.

The cold front that will pass Sunday evening means business. Further west, where the cold front passes, there are freezes warnings near the south Texas - Mexico border. High temperatures are failing to reach 0 in parts of Minnesota and North Dakota and snow is falling in Memphis.

At Atlantic City International Airport, we could break the record for largest three hour temperature drop during January, which is 29 degrees.

So, that sets the stage for us to get cold. Then, we need the storm.

Storms thrive off of temperature contrasts. The bigger the difference in temperatures over a distance, the larger they could be. Part of the reason why nor'easters live in folklore is because of the Gulf Stream, the warm current of ocean waters a few hundred miles offshore. That warmth, relative to latitude, always provides an extra kick of energy when low pressure systems go over there.