So, will it snow?
So, will it snow?

It’s the million-dollar question, especially after the South Jersey saw barely more than a coating, while northwest New Jersey saw a solid 2 feet or more of snow.

Yes, I do see snow falling. However, given the daytime timing and marginal temperatures (at or just above freezing), it should be limited to grassy or colder surfaces.

Likely, when precipitation is light, it will be rain. When it’s heavy, it will be snow. I’d expect more rain than snow for those in Cape May County.

Also of note, Atlantic City International Airport did break their measurable snow drought of 13 months on Sunday. However, the measurable snow cover drought continues on for day 420 as of Thursday. That is good enough for third place all time, since records started in 1945. The longest is a 715 day drought from Feb. 25, 1972 to Feb. 8, 1974. 



