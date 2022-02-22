 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
So when does this start and stop?

Precipitation will begin between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday and it will be hit or miss for a while. 

Steadier precipitation will begin between 11 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday. 

By dawn, it will be hit or miss again. It will end for good between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, as a cold front sweeps out all of the moisture. 

NAM Friday

North American Model (American) forecast for 1 p.m. Friday. 

