So what is the official snow forecast?
Forecasted snow map

The first thing I'll say is that this will likely change once, if not twice. With so much dry air to the northwest of the system and so much precipitation within the system, there will be a sharp cutoff. 

That being said, the shore will see the most from this storm in New Jersey, no matter the scenario. Eight to fourteen inches of snow is the current forecast from Ocean City up to Seaside Heights, out west a few miles.

Four to eight will be likely for most of our region. This will be a moderate sized snow event. However, there will be a cut off to the west. I have two to four inches for Philadelphia, but as new information comes in, that could be down close to zero. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
