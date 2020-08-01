As of Saturday, expect the following in South Jersey.
Dangerous rip currents: The rip current risk was moderate Saturday and will likely become a high risk Sunday, lasting through Tuesday and slowly declining for the rest of the week.
Rip currents are caused by breaks in the sand bar. Water escapes quickly through them, dragging swimmers out to sea. During Tropical Storm Fay, an 18-year-old New York man drowned while saving two others in the waters.
Heavy rain: Where the most rain will fall still needs to be worked out. However, it is increasingly likely that 2 to 4 inches of rain will fall somewhere in the region as Isaias moves closer.
Even though the closest approach to the center of the storm will occur Tuesday, likely in the afternoon, there is increasing concern that the heaviest rain will come before the storm passes, Monday night into Tuesday morning. The storm will eventually get picked up by an upper level-low pressure system in the Midwest, which will sweep it up to sea.
This would enhance rainfall and bring areas of roadway and river flooding. Flooding at the shore would occur even before the tides become higher, similar to what occurred with Tropical Storm Fay. Known as a Predecessor Rain Event, they occur before tropical cyclones move nearby.
Coastal Flooding: The full sturgeon moon Monday alone will brings areas of minor flood stage to the Saturday and Sunday p.m. high tides.
However, combined with Isaias, 1 to 3 rounds of coastal flooding will be likely. Coastal flooding likely will be in minor or moderate stages and would occur between the Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning high tides.
Minor flood stage is the nuisance flooding that occurs many times during the year. While roads my be flooded and closed, no damage to homes or businesses is likely. In moderate flood stage, water inundation into homes and businesses is possible.
