So, how many games will the Eagles win this season?

The Eagles finished 4-11-1 last season.

This season will be better but not much.

The NFC East should be improved. The Washington Football Team and the New York Giants are a year older and stronger.

The Dallas Cowboys should be bolstered by the return of quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Eagles schedule includes home games against AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 3 and Super Bowl winner Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 14.

With its aging talent and questions at multiple key positions, most notably quarterback, the Eagles appear bound for a 6-11 season.

