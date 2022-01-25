Snowy coastal storm likely for NJ this weekend, here's an early forecast

The hits keep coming in January. This weekend will be four out of five that we spend the week watching for a storm to strike the area.

While the last two storms, Jan. 22 and Jan. 17, didn't bring much wintry weather, this one does not have the question of whether or not it will snow or rain. Rather, it's how much snow, coastal flooding and winds will be seen.

Atlantic City International Airport has 17.2 inches of snow as of Jan. 25, fifth highest since to date since records started in 1945-1946. In Lower Township, the 14.6 inches of snow is the sixth highest year to date, though records stretch back to the 1980s there. While inland areas, like Hammonton and Philadelphia, have not seen much snow, there is a real possibility that we climb the charts everywhere by the time the weekend is done.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

