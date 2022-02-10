 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow will be fluffier, especially Sunday

Given the arctic front pushing through, it should be cold enough that snow will get fluffier as Sunday goes on.

As a meteorologist, this means a higher snowfall forecast, regardless if it's a low or medium impact event. In South Jersey, on average between 1986 to 2015, one inch of rain equals 8 to 10 inches of snow. 

In this case, the snowfall ratio should wind up around 13 inches of snow for one inch of liquid.

The average snow to liquid ratio

The average snow to liquid ratio between 1986 and 2015. Note that snowfall ratios vary based on specific storm. 

That being said, the region would see around a half inch of liquid, at most. 

