Snow will be fluffier, especially Sunday

Given the arctic front pushing through, it should be cold enough that snow will get fluffier as Sunday goes on.
As a meteorologist, this means a higher snowfall forecast, regardless if it's a low or medium impact event. In South Jersey, on average between 1986 to 2015, one inch of rain equals 8 to 10 inches of snow.
In this case, the snowfall ratio should wind up around 13 inches of snow for one inch of liquid.
That being said, the region would see around a half inch of liquid, at most.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
