Snow will be fluffier, especially Sunday

Given the arctic front pushing through, it should be cold enough that snow will get fluffier as Sunday goes on.

As a meteorologist, this means a higher snowfall forecast, regardless if it's a low or medium impact event. In South Jersey, on average between 1986 to 2015, one inch of rain equals 8 to 10 inches of snow.

In this case, the snowfall ratio should wind up around 13 inches of snow for one inch of liquid.

That being said, the region would see around a half inch of liquid, at most.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.