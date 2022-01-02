Snow: The largest in at least three years likely

Here's a look at what the storm should look like. Note that all forecasted radar graphics are from PivotalWeather. I favor the Canadian model, which is the only model to accurately pinpoint the heavy rain along the Southeastern coast midday and temperatures aloft.

Snow goes from wet to fluffy

Snow will be the pasty, wet snow that's hard to shovel in the early morning. However, as colder air moves in and snow growth is maximized, fat, fluffy flakes should fall from after the morning commute through the early afternoon.

Again, sleet is possible during the transition from rain to snow. Then, the shore and lower Cape May County can change to sleet at any time. This will lower the overall totals but bring the same impacts.

Snowfall totals and probabilities.

This is my first snow map for the snow.

This is a sizeable storm. I do like a sweet spot somewhere in Upper Cape May County, Maurice River Township or Estell Manor. That's because the likelihood for sleet mixing it with snow is near zero after rain goes to wintry weather. At the same time the most amount of total precipitation is expected.