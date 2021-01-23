 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow, sleet and freezing rain totals
0 comments

Snow, sleet and freezing rain totals

Storm Totals

Snow and sleet totals for the Monday into Tuesday storm 

I'll use the same zone 1 and zone 2 thresholds for the accumulation map. Zone 1 will see anywhere from a scattered coating to an inch of snow or sleet. Patchy areas of ice from freezing rain will be likely Monday night. 

Meanwhile, zone 2 will likely see anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet. Here, expect a coating of ice Monday night. 

Sleet is three to four times heavier than snow, and will stick on all untreated road surfaces, regardless if the temperatures is above freezing or not. Therefore, a half inch of sleet can still cause issues.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News