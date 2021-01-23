Snow, sleet and freezing rain totals

I'll use the same zone 1 and zone 2 thresholds for the accumulation map. Zone 1 will see anywhere from a scattered coating to an inch of snow or sleet. Patchy areas of ice from freezing rain will be likely Monday night.

Meanwhile, zone 2 will likely see anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet. Here, expect a coating of ice Monday night.

Sleet is three to four times heavier than snow, and will stick on all untreated road surfaces, regardless if the temperatures is above freezing or not. Therefore, a half inch of sleet can still cause issues.

