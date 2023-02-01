 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Snow finally accumulated Wednesday, here's what happened

Snow in Smithville

The first accumulating snow of the winter fell on Feb. 1, 2023. Light snow covered the ground in the Smithville section of Galloway Township. It was the third latest start to snow in a winter at nearby Atlantic City International Airport, where records started in 1944. 

 Joe Martucci

It took until Feb. 1, but snow finally accumulated in South Jersey. At Atlantic City International Airport, the winter of 2022-2023 has sole possession of third place for the latest first measurable snow. 

Snowfall totals ranged from coatings, upwards of an inch around the region. Snow began 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and exited offshore by 7:30 a.m.

Snow Forked River

The first snow of the season didn't fall until Feb. 1, 2023. It was light, with reports all an inch or lower, like here in Forked River. 

With temperatures around to above freezing, snow mainly stuck to colder and grassy surfaces. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on this near historic snowfall, included his forecast compared to what actually fell.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

