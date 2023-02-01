Snow finally accumulated Wednesday, here's what happened

It took until Feb. 1, but snow finally accumulated in South Jersey. At Atlantic City International Airport, the winter of 2022-2023 has sole possession of third place for the latest first measurable snow.

Snowfall totals ranged from coatings, upwards of an inch around the region. Snow began 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and exited offshore by 7:30 a.m.

With temperatures around to above freezing, snow mainly stuck to colder and grassy surfaces. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more on this near historic snowfall, included his forecast compared to what actually fell.