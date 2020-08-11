ATLANTIC CITY — Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg is looking to invest in real estate in the resort, he told city Mayor Marty Small Sr.
“I’m coming to the city, I’m coming to the state,” the “Drop it like it’s Hot” singer said during a recent FaceTime call with Small Sr.
“Hold on, hold on, hold on,” Small interrupted during the video of the conversation posted on his Facebook page.
“We’re looking to try to invest in some real estate, do some big things out there with you,” said Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., who’s widely-known by his stage name, Snoop Dogg. “And I just wanted to get acquainted with you, let you know, hear it from me face-to-face, that we will be coming to a city near you.”
The city’s property value has been declining for a decade, from $20 billion in 2010 to $2.5 billion last year, state data show. Officials have held at least five auctions of municipal-owned lots; a July auction netted the city nearly $1.7 million.
The “Gin N Juice” singer mentioned that he wanted to connect Small with Inglewood, California, Mayor James T. Butts Jr., to start a coalition of Black mayors, also plans to come to state when recreational marijuana is legalized and wished Small “success on your new term, because I know you’re going to get it again,” he said.
Small thanked Cesar Piña, a real estate developer, for making the connection, according to the post.
PHOTOS of the car parade for Bishop James Washington in Atlantic City
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
Atlantic City resident Marcy Palmer (left) cheers for the Bishop.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
Washington's daughter Dr. Nycole P. Lyles-Belton addresses the crowd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
(l-r) Crystal Roberts of Pleasantville and Sonia Guzman of Atlantic City listen to the speeches in socially distant away across the street.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
(l-r) Dr.Ruby Washington and Dr.James Washington.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
Crystal Roberts of Pleasantville.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
Renee Brown helps to organize the cars before their procession.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
Wesley Hawkins Jr. was dancing to the gospel music.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
Bishop Washington addresses the crowd.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
Ruby Washington addresses her husband, Bishop James Washington, during a ceremony Saturday to honor him for his 30 years of service to New Shiloh Baptist Church on Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City. Below, the community comes out to express its thanks. A photo gallery from the event is attached to this story at PressofAC.com
. PressofAC.com
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
Rev.Flo Alexander was getting the crowd worked up with a cheer.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
080920_nws_carparade
On August 8th, in Atlantic City, a car parade and presentations of proclamations announced the 30th pastoral anniversary of Bishop Dr.James Washington of New Shiloh Baptist Church.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
