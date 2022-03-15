Sno-Balls at Pelican’s Snoballs in LBI

They are mostly a seasonal dessert, so on this most recent trip to New Orleans my standard go-to sno-ball shops like Hansen’s Sno-Bliz, where the original sno-ball was created, were not yet open for the season. But I have enjoyed these on many a trip in the past, and I crave them every year as the weather gets warmer.

For those who may not have had the pleasure of enjoying an authentic sno-ball, they are essentially a kicked up version of a snow cone, but using shaved ice instead of the more coarse style you find in a snow cone. And best of all, sno-balls are offered with a variety of toppings, including sweetened condensed milk, which takes the whole thing to another level.

In South Jersey, finding legit sno-balls had been a literal impossibility for many years, but recently Pelican’s Snoballs opened up a shop in Surf City on Long Beach Island, presenting this wonderful dessert to the masses at the Jersey Shore. Their list of flavors – and flavor combinations - is incredible, with over 100 in total including standards like sweet cherry and blue raspberry and some seriously uncommon options like dill pickle and Fruity Pebbles. Each are incredibly light and fluffy and make for a perfect warm weather treat.

Pelican’s Snoballs is located at 3 N. Long Beach Blvd. in Surf City. Go to PelicansSnoballs.com.

