Smoothie bowls are here for the summer

A sweet, nutritious treat has found its way to the shores of New Jersey, and it's here to stay — acai smoothie bowls, perfect for the hottest of summer days and a healthy alternative to ice cream.

Whether you have no idea how to pronounce the name of this antioxidant-rich berry native to South America — pronounced ah-sigh-ee — or you’re a die-hard fan, local business owners have acai, and non-acai, smoothie bowl options for you to choose from.

At the age of 19, Britney Stein took over a frozen yogurt location on Asbury Avenue in Ocean City in 2018. In spite of renaming the location to Spoon and Sip, she kept many of the features of the original shop, including its decade-old acai bowl recipes.

The bright space resembles many of the smoothie bowl locations popping up along the shore — a colorful, beach-themed eatery offering four different 16-ounce bowls on their menu board.

“We blend everything from scratch,” Stein explains. “So the craft is personalized.”

Their Signature Acai bowl, for example, is created by blending frozen acai with coconut water, banana, pineapple and mango, to form the base.

The base is then topped with granola, coconut flakes, sliced banana, strawberries and a Nutella drizzle to create a mouth-wateringly good, nutrient-packed treat perfect for carrying to the beach or boardwalk.

Acai spoils quickly after picking, leading to all North American locations using frozen berries in the base of their bowls. But Stein says what sets her location apart is the use of pure, unsweetened acai, as opposed to pre-mixed blends that include additives such as sugar, and even caffeine.

“We’re getting the (frozen) berry, which has no flavor, and then we’ve created these recipes,” she explained. “That way there’s no added sugar, there’s no caffeine in our bowls, there’s no unnatural ingredients. It’s literally blended with natural fruits so it has some type of flavor, where everyone else is just buying tubs and scooping.”

But not everyone else.

Another establishment that prides itself on just using frozen, pure, unsweetened acai is Soul Berri in Brigantine.

This little shipping container-turned-smoothie shop is now in its sixth season and was recently bought by James Rittenhouse Develin Jr., the former New England Patriots fullback.

The small space, surrounded by potted plants to resemble an island oasis, offers coffee and regular smoothies, in addition to its bowls.

General Manager Ryan Bonanni echoed Stein’s sentiments about using pure acai. Bonanni says the location takes acai and blends it with banana, grapes and apple juice to create a sweet taste.

“We make our acai to order, and a lot of places don’t do that anymore,” he explains. “So we’re fresh, it’s not bad for you. It might take a little longer to make, but when you get it, you’re like, ‘Oh wow.’”

Soul Berri has three other types of bowls for the non-acai fans — Tropical Bowls, with a base consisting of pineapple, mango, banana and passion fruit; Green Bowls, which consist of a base of banana, pineapple, kale and coconut milk; and “Nice Cream Bowls,” with a banana, vanilla and coconut milk base. All are topped with homemade granola and various fresh fruits.

“There are (acai) places everywhere, and I will hear how much better we are than them,” Bonnani says. “It’s simply because we make it to order. We’re going to stay that way, we’re not going to change … People who are into this health-craze, the healthy foods, they'll know the difference. They’ll know right away.”

One place that targets those “health crazy” customers Bonanni mentions is Goji, with locations in Somers Point and Ocean City.

Owned by Julia Lindsay and her husband Scott, this eatery nixed the acai blends altogether and instead focuses on fresh fruit smoothie bowls, in addition to its popular cold-pressed juices and other healthy eats.

Lindsay says their most popular bowl is the Tiger Bowl, listed under their protein options for those who want a little extra energy.

“It has a red base with peanut butter, strawberries, bananas, (chocolate mylk, a plant-based milk source), and pea protein in it — people love that they’re getting the extra protein while being able to enjoy something refreshing and cool — topped with Purely Elizabeth (gluten-free) granola, banana, fresh blueberries, peanut butter, a little drizzle of honey and coconut on top,” she explains. “It’s so refreshing and also something that you can eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner."

Goji prides itself on supplying health-conscious options for their customers. In their third year at the Somers Point location, Lindsay says what sets them apart is their dedication to sustainability and local ingredients.

“Really our main focus is bringing affordable, local, as-close-to-earth-as-you-can-get goodness to people, so you can have that fast, quick meal that you’re grabbing, but without all the additives that you’re getting at a fast food restaurant,” she explains.

Stein is in agreement with Lindsay on the value in choosing a bowl.

“They’re (acai bowls) definitely a refreshing meal,” she says, adding, “There’s enough nutrition and fruit servings in an acai bowl — if it’s made with the correct ingredients — to cover a meal, which makes it the most perfect snack.”