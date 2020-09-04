Smoking inside Atlantic City casinos returns Friday despite health concerns: As of 6 a.m. Friday, all nine Atlantic City casino properties will permit smoking under the same state guidelines that existed before the coronavirus pandemic.
121 Cumberland County DOC employees could be laid off: Over the past two months, county officials have sporadically released information about ending the new jail project in addition to closing the current facility, but no hard dates or deadlines have been made public.
Brigantine council appoints Vince Sera to replace Simpson as mayor: There were three nominations for mayor by the Atlantic County Republican Committee — Sera, former Councilman John Murray and Neil Kane, a retired Atlantic City police officer. Sera, 44, was voted in unanimously.
These Phillies proving hard to beat: Must Win: They are more than capable of making the postseason for the first time since 2011 and winning playoff games, Michael McGarry writes.
Madie Gibson named to MAAC 40th Anniversary team: Gibson was a three-sport star athlete at Lower Cape May Regional High School, playing soccer, basketball and lacrosse.
