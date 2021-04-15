 Skip to main content
Smoke-Free Air Act commemorated on Atlantic City Boardwalk
Smoke-Free Air Act commemorated on Atlantic City Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY — The 15th anniversary of the NJ Smoke-Free Air Act was celebrated Thursday afternoon at Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk.

The Smoke-Free Air Act was passed to protect workers and patrons across the state from secondhand smoke, but an exception was made for casinos. A virtual press conference was held via Zoom before the live event.

The Smoke-Free Air Act protects most of the state's workforce, by involving almost all workplaces, including bars and restaurants, from the secondhand smoke of cigarettes and cigars as well as the aerosol from e-cigarettes.

A bill has been introduced in the New Jersey Legislature to close the loophole and require casinos to prohibit smoking, which would finally offer a clean, safe and healthy destination to work and play, said the Smoke-Free Atlantic City Coalition.

In the midst of the pandemic, when casinos re-opened in July, smoking was not allowed indoors, providing a “silver lining” for casino employees, the coalition said.

The restriction is expected to continue throughout this public health crisis, but as of today, it is still only temporary, the coalition said.

Now is the perfect time to make a seamless transition to permanently smoke free casinos and ensure that casino employees have the same protection as other workers in our state, said the coalition in a statement. 

Representatives from organizations that include the American Heart Association, American Lung Association, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Tobacco Free for a Healthy New Jersey and the Smoke Free Atlantic City Coalition held a virtual press conference with some of the sponsors of the bill to share information and answer questions.

In support of casino workers, bill S1878/A4541 was introduced by state Senator Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen and other state legislators.

“Over the course of the last year, casinos have successfully adjusted to operations with smoking bans, now is the time to make these changes permanent and ensure a healthier New Jersey moving forward,” said Assemblywoman Vainieri Huttle in a statement.

