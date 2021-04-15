Smoke-Free Air Act commemorated on Atlantic City Boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY — The 15th anniversary of the NJ Smoke-Free Air Act was celebrated Thursday afternoon at Kennedy Plaza on the Boardwalk.

The Smoke-Free Air Act was passed to protect workers and patrons across the state from secondhand smoke, but an exception was made for casinos. A virtual press conference was held via Zoom before the live event.

The Smoke-Free Air Act protects most of the state's workforce, by involving almost all workplaces, including bars and restaurants, from the secondhand smoke of cigarettes and cigars as well as the aerosol from e-cigarettes.

A bill has been introduced in the New Jersey Legislature to close the loophole and require casinos to prohibit smoking, which would finally offer a clean, safe and healthy destination to work and play, said the Smoke-Free Atlantic City Coalition.

In the midst of the pandemic, when casinos re-opened in July, smoking was not allowed indoors, providing a “silver lining” for casino employees, the coalition said.

The restriction is expected to continue throughout this public health crisis, but as of today, it is still only temporary, the coalition said.