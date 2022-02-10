About as charming as South Jersey restaurants get, the Smithville Inn continues to offer an understated wow factor that’s as much wrapped in its history as its visual beauty. Those lucky enough to share a Valentine’s dinner here will be greeted with mouthwatering menu options like whiskey maple-glazed slab bacon, strawberry and goat cheese salad, macadamia encrusted grouper, butternut squash ravioli and pan-seared duck breast. There is even a special menu of Valentine’s-themed drinks, including several cocktails for two, such as the Pink Cherry Blossom, a mix of Victoria Pink Gin Lane 1751, Luxardo maraschino liqueur and fresh lime juice that’s sure to get you feeling all fuzzy. Smithville Inn is located at 1 N. New York Road in Smithville. Go to SmithvilleInn.com.