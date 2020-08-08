Chinese tech giant Huawei is running out of processor chips to make smartphones due to U.S. sanctions and will be forced to stop production of its own most advanced chips, a company executive says, in a sign of growing damage to Huawei’s business from American pressure.
Huawei Technologies Ltd., one of the biggest producers of smartphones and network equipment, is at the center of U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security. The feud has spread to include the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok and China-based messaging service WeChat.
Washington cut off Huawei’s access to U.S. components and technology, including Google’s music and other smartphone services last year. Those penalties were tightened in May when the White House barred vendors worldwide from using U.S. technology to produce components for Huawei.
Production of Kirin chips designed by Huawei’s engineers will stop Sept. 15 because they are made by contractors that need U.S. manufacturing technology, said Richard Yu, president of the company’s consumer unit. He said Huawei lacks the ability to make its own chips.
Profit up 87% at Buffett’s firm: Warren Buffett’s company reported an 87% jump in its second-quarter profit as the paper value of its investment portfolio increased with the stock market, but it took a roughly $10 billion writedown on the value of its aircraft parts manufacturing business because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said Saturday it earned $26.3 billion, or $16,314 per Class A share, during the second quarter. That’s up from $14.1 billion, or $8,608 per share, a year ago.
Berkshire said it cut the value of its Precision Castparts unit because of how much the pandemic has hurt air travel and businesses that support that airline industry. Precision Castparts cut about 10,000 jobs, or about 30% of its workforce, during the first half of the year as it responded to the reduced demand.
2 accused in ex-Nissan boss’ escape denied release: Two American men wanted by Japan on charges they helped sneak former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a box have again been denied release from a U.S. jail.
U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Friday rejected a bid to free Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, and his 27-year-old son, Peter Taylor, on bail while they fight their extradition to Japan. Talwani said a magistrate judge properly found the two men to be a risk of flight.
“While the Taylors may well seek to remain in the United States to fight extradition through available legal channels, they have also shown a blatant disregard for such safeguards in the context of the Japanese legal system and have not established sufficiently that if they find their extradition fight difficult, they will not flaunt the rules of release on bail and flee the country,” Talwani wrote.
An attorney for the Taylors declined to comment Saturday.
4 poultry plant execs indicted after 2019 immigration raid: Four executives from two Mississippi poultry processing plants have been indicted on federal charges tied to one of the largest workplace immigration raids in the U.S. in the past decade.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Matt Albence, announced the indictments as the documents were unsealed Thursday.
Their announcement happened a day before the one-year anniversary of the raids in which 680 people were arrested at seven poultry plants in central Mississippi.
— Associated Press
