Primary election headlines
Results as 11:00 p.m.
STATE LEGISLATURE
ELECTION RESULTS
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 2 (ATLANTIC COUNTY)
State Senate Republican (vote for one) 72 percent reporting
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Vince Polistina
|3,696
|X
|Seth Grossman
|1,721
State Senate Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Vince Mazzeo
State Assembly Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Don Guardian
|Claire Swift
State Assembly Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Caren Fitzpatrick
|John Armato
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 1 (CAPE MAY COUNTY)
State Senate Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Michael Testa
State Senate Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Yolanda E. Garcia Balicki
State Assembly Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Erik Simonsen
|Antwan McClellan
State Assembly Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winners
|John P. Capizola
|Christopher C. Wilson
ATLANTIC COUNTY
ELECTION RESULTS
County Clerk- Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Lisa Jiampetti
|5,736
|X
|Mico Lucide
|623
County Clerk Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph J. Giralo
|8,046
|X
County Commissioner At Large Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Celeste Fernandez
|6,100
|X
County Commissioner At-Large Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Frank X. Balles
|8,175
|X
County Commissioner District 2 Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Jelani Gandy
|1,469
|X
County Commissioner District 2 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Maureen Kern
|2,890
|X
County Commissioner Distrct 5 Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dr. William Beyers
|529
|X
County Commissioner District 5 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|James Bertino
|1,082
|X
ABSECON
Council at Large Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephen S. Light
|266
|X
Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Nick LaRotonda
|267
|X
Council Ward 2 Democrat (vote for one)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Sandra Cain
|141
|X
ATLANTIC CITY
Mayor Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Marty Small, Sr
|1,828
|X
|Tom Foley
|438
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Tom Forkin
|310
|X
Council At-Large Democrat (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Stephanie Marshall
|1,615
|X
|George Tibbitt
|1,566
|X
|Bruce E. Weekes
|1,661
|X
|M. Suhel Ahmed
|364
|Aaron Carrington
|388
|Shameeka Harvey‐Cottman
|366
|Geoffrey Dorsey
|222
Council At-Large Republican (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Matthew James Diullio‐Jusino
|286
|X
|Maria Lacca
|286
|X
|Rizwan Khan Malik
|249
|X
BRIGATINE
Council At-Large 1-year-unexpired term Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Cornelius "Neil" Kane
|729
|X
BUENA BOROUGH
Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Rosalie M. Baker
|Joseph S. Mancuso, Jr
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Carlo Favretto Jr
|Ronnise White
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Aaron Krenzer
|Ellen Testa
CORBIN CITY
Council Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|LaVerne Kirn
|51
|X
EGG HARBOR CITY
Common Council Democrat (vote for three)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Yvonne Flyn
|121
|X
|Kim Hesse
|122
|X
|Eladia Rivera
|118
|X
Common Council Republican (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Robin Sefton
|128
|X
|Ingrid E. Nieves‐Clark
|126
|X
|Joseph Ricci, Jr.
|128
|X
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two) 14 of 22 districts reporting
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|James "Bear" Pesce
|583
|X
|Shawn M. O'Brien
|584
|X
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Ray R. Ellis Jr
|1,418
|X
|Andrew Parker
|1,353
|X
ESTELL MANOR
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Elizabeth (Betsy) Owen
|91
|X
Mayor Democrat (vote for one)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Diane E. Pogue
|18
|X
Council Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Christine Masker
|95
|X
FOLSOM
Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Albert W. Norman, Jr
|Gregory Conway
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
Council Democrat (vote for four) 14 out 17 districts
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Jim Gorman
|615
|X
|Mary Crawford
|604
|X
|Ken Kachnic
|586
|X
|Jason Babin
|587
|X
Council Republican (vote for four) 14 out 17 districts
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|RJ Amato III
|877
|X
|Tom Bassford
|836
|X
|Clifton Sudler, Jr
|801
|X
|Muhammad Umar
|754
|X
HAMILTON TOWNSHP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Rodney Guishard
|672
|X
|Dr. Robin Moore
|690
|X
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Vote
|Votes
|Winner
|Richard Cheek
|1,103
|X
|Susan K. Hopkins
|1,046
|X
HAMMONTON
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|William (Bill) Cappuccio
Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Anthony Rizzotte
|Rocco "Rick" Fichetola
|Anthony "Tony" Penza
LINWOOD
Council At-Large Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Vote
|Winner
|Matthew Levinson
Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|June Byrnes
Council Ward 2 Republican (vote for 1)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Blair Albright
Council Ward 1 one-year unexpired term Republican (vote for 1)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Todd Michael
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Patricia L. Bowers
|Barbara B. Rheault
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Bruce D. Crowe
|Kristi Hanselmann
Township Committee Republican 1-year unexpired
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|DeAnna DeMarco
NORTHFIELD
Council At-Large Democrat (vote for one)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Frank Perri Jr
|196
|X
Council At-Large Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Greg Dewees
|395
|X
Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Brian L. Smith
|172
|X
Council Ward 2 Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Barbara Anne Madden
|97
|X
Council Ward 2 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Carolyn Bucci
|233
|X
PLEASANTVILLE
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
|129
|Danny Adcock
|207
|X
Council Ward 2 Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Bertilio "Bert" Correa
|Douglas D. Harmon
Council Ward 2 1-year unexpired term Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Victor M. Carmona
PORT REPUBLIC
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Monica "Niki" Giberson
Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Steven Allgeyer
Council Ward 2 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Doris A. Bugdon
SOMERS POINT
Council Ward 1 Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dan Myers
|158
|X
Council Ward 1 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Janice Johnston
|280
|X
Council Ward 2 Democrat (Vote for one)
|Names
|Votes
|Winner
|Carol A. Zerbe
|144
|X
Council Ward 2 Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Howard W. Dill
|198
|X
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kenneth R. Haeser
|200
|X
CAPE MAY COUNTY
ELECTION RESULTS
Commissioners Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Leonard C. Desiderio
|7,594
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Frank L. Germanio, Jr
|449
|x
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Quanette Vasser-McNeal
|664
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Theron (Ike) Gandy
|1,353
|x
NORTH WILDWOOD
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Patrick Rosenello
|414
|x
Council At-Large Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Salvatore Zampirri
|403
|x
Council1st Ward Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Maria G. Mattera
|56
|x
Council1st Ward Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|James Kane
|222
|x
Council 2nd Ward Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph V. Rullo
|171
|x
STONE HARBOR
Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Frank Dallahan
|151
|x
|Robert D. Bickford
|93
|Bernadette (Bunny) Parzych
|205
|x
Upper Township
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Christina (Cricket) Denton Brennan
|390
|x
|Lenora Boninfante Kodytek
|388
|Shawna Mulford
|399
|x
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Kimberly R. Hayes
|1,094
|x
|Mark E. Pancoast
|1,066
|x
WOODBINE
Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Michael E. Benson
|61
|x
|Joseph E. Johnson, III
|51
|x
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
ELECTION RESULTS (as of 10:30 p.m.)
County Commissioner Democrat (vote for two) 24/92 districts reporting
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph DeRella
|2489
|X
|Priscilla Ocasio-Jimenez
|2460
|X
County Commissioner Republican (vote for two) 24/92 districts reporting
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph Sileo
|1905
|X
|Antonio Romero
|1947
|X
COMMERICAL TOWNSHIP 0/4 districts reporting
Township Committee Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Susan Peek Corson
|36
|X
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph Klaudi
|24
|X
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP 1/1 districts reporting
Township Committee Republican
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Abby Perlstein )'Brien
|144
|X
DOWNE TOWNSHIP 0/2 districts reporting
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Robert G. Campbell
|6
|X
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP 3/4 districts reporting
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Vote
|Winner
|Mark K. Pierce
|211
|Stephen M. Bateman
|277
|Michael Peterson
|170
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP 1/1 districts reporting
Township Committee Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Mark Werley
|44
|X
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP 3/3 districts reporting
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Robin S. Freitag
|266
|X
|Thomas J. Tedesco
|259
|X
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two) 3/3 districts reporting
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dennis Gaggini
|146
|X
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP 0/1 districts reporting
Township Committee Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joseph A. Miletta
|27
|X
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP 0/2 districts reporting
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|William Ashton
|16
|Ronald Riggins Sr.
|29
BOROUGH OF SHILOH 1/1 districts reporting
Borough Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Dallus Bruso
|56
|X
|Matthew Hunzer
|57
|X
STOW CREEK 1/1 districts reporting
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|David Shivers
|147
|X
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP 4/4 districts reporting
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Scott Smith
|370
|X
|Thomas Speranza
|364
|X
SOUTHERN OCEAN COUNTY
ELECTION RESULTS
County Commissioner Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Gary Quinn
|26,264
|Barbara “Bobbi” Jo Crea
|24,934
|Michael Thulen, Sr.
|3,872
|Kenneth Seda
|3,682
County Commissioner Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Philip Nufrio
|11,170
|Rita Kopacz
|11,053
BARNEGAT
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Pasquale (Pat) Pipi
|1,391
|x
|William Farmer
|1,361
|x
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Charles Cunliffe
|720
|x
|Martin Weber
|713
|x
BARNEGAT LIGHT
Borough Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Michael Spark
|104
|x
|Ed Wellington
|96
|x
EAGLESWOOD
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Debra A. Rivas
|163
|x
Township Committee Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Sarah J. Collins
|41
|x
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Timothy McDonald
|1,928
|x
|Mark Dykoff
|1,855
|x
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Bill Stemmle
|529
|x
|Stuart Feldman
|507
|x
LITTLE EGG HARBOR
Township Committee Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Blaise Scibetta
|1,500
|x
|Daniel Maxwell
|1,524
|x
Township Committee Democrat (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Shaun Moran
|570
|x
|Gabriel Brian Franco
|554
|x
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Township Committee Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Lydia M. Dodd
|960
|x
Township Committee Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Annadelle “Ann” Hopkins
|270
|x
SHIP BOTTOM
Borough Council Republican (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Peter J. Rossi, Sr
|109
|x
|Joseph Valyo
|92
|x
STAFFORD
Mayor Republican (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Gregory E. Myhre
|2,048
|x
Mayor Democrat (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Joanne Sitek
|749
|x
Township Council Republican (vote for six)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Thomas N. Steadman
|1,829
|x
|Anthony R. Guariglia
|1,888
|x
|Robert E. Henken
|1,900
|x
|Paul Krier
|1,851
|x
|Lisa Mower
|1,827
|x
|Amy Otte
|1,828
|x
|George Williams
|655
Township Council Democrat (vote for six)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Helen S. Cocuzza
|741
|x
|Denise Pobicki
|701
|x
|Ellyn Hill
|701
|x
|Reagan White
|691
|x
SURF CITY
Borough Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|John H. Klose
|159
|x
|James B. Russell
|162
|x
TUCKERTON
BOROUGH COUNCIL REPUBLICAN
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Frank D’Amore
|216
|x
|Ron Peterson
|220
|x
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Mayor Marty Small Sr. literally kisses Craig Callaway goodbye. Early poll numbers show Small leading against Tom Foley. pic.twitter.com/tZlQL74hvA— Molly Shelly (@mollycshelly) June 9, 2021