Small accuses Foley's campaign of voter intimidation and harassment

“The harassment and intimidation of Atlantic City residents exercising their right to free speech and their right to participate in the political process and support the candidate of their choice is reprehensible and will not be tolerated in Atlantic City," Small said Monday in a statement. "This is what you get when you have a Donald Trump supporter running for office. You get voter suppression. You get voter intimidation. You get physical confrontations. Across the country, Trump Republicans are working to deprive communities of color of their right to vote, and now Tom Foley and Craig Callaway are trying to do this in Atlantic City. I promise the voters of Atlantic City that my team and I will do everything within our power to protect the voting rights of the people of Atlantic City and the integrity of our elections. Donald Trump has done enough damage to Atlantic City. We don’t need his surrogate in the mayor’s office."