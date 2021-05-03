Small accuses Foley's campaign of voter intimidation and harassment

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Monday his supporters were subjected Sunday to voter intimidation and harassment by supporters of Democratic primary opponent Tom Foley and political organizer Craig Callaway.
According to a statement from Small's campaign, Small and his supporters were knocking on doors and distributing campaign literature on Sunday when they were confronted by Foley supporters who screamed obscenities at them, followed them in cars and video taped them.
The confrontation turned physical when one of Foley’s supporters allegedly pushed and shoved Small when the mayor attempted to protect his canvassers from the Foley group, according to Small's campaign.
“The harassment and intimidation of Atlantic City residents exercising their right to free speech and their right to participate in the political process and support the candidate of their choice is reprehensible and will not be tolerated in Atlantic City," Small said Monday in a statement. "This is what you get when you have a Donald Trump supporter running for office. You get voter suppression. You get voter intimidation. You get physical confrontations. Across the country, Trump Republicans are working to deprive communities of color of their right to vote, and now Tom Foley and Craig Callaway are trying to do this in Atlantic City. I promise the voters of Atlantic City that my team and I will do everything within our power to protect the voting rights of the people of Atlantic City and the integrity of our elections. Donald Trump has done enough damage to Atlantic City. We don’t need his surrogate in the mayor’s office."