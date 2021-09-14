Slugger Ryan Braun retires after 14-year career with Brewers

From 2014 on, Braun never played more than 144 games in a season and reached the 30-homer mark once after topping 30 homers five times in his first six years, including an NL-leading 41 in 2012.

In his announcement, Braun thanked the Milwaukee fans for showing him "unconditional love" and making him and his Southern California-based family feel like "we truly belonged to this community."

The Brewers selected Braun with the fifth overall pick in the 2005 amateur draft out of Miami. He was named NL Rookie of the Year in 2007 and ranked in the top 15 in the MVP voting every year from 2008-12. He finished second in the MVP balloting in 2012 and third in 2008.

"I am so fortunate to have enjoyed a 14-year career wearing the jersey of one team, and even more grateful that team is the Milwaukee Brewers," Braun said.

The Brewers reached the postseason five times during Braun's career (2008, 2011 and 2018-20).