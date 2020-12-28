Sky Watch: We missed the best of Jupiter and Saturn, but next they meet Mercury

Last week, just before Christmas, those of us in South Jersey had clouds hide the best night of the year’s rarest and most memorable sky-sight. Fortunately, the clouds cleared out the next night and what we saw fairly low in the southwest at nightfall was still a pairing of the planets Jupiter and Saturn closer together than any living person had ever seen before.

This Great Conjunction (meeting in the sky) is now pulling apart, though very slowly. A bigger problem is that Jupiter and Saturn are getting lower and lower at nightfall, setting sooner and sooner after the sun.

But the dances of the planets are always amazing. It turns out that a third planet, the elusive little world Mercury, will join Jupiter and Saturn in a remarkable compact triangle next week. We’ll discuss how to see that triangle later in this column. But first let’s review a few of the finest astronomy sights that were visible this year.

The best astronomy sights of 2020: We all know 2020 was a troubled year here on Earth. Even our views of the heavens were in some ways curtailed.