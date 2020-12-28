Sky Watch: We missed the best of Jupiter and Saturn, but next they meet Mercury

Last week, just before Christmas, those of us in South Jersey had clouds hide the best night of the year’s rarest and most memorable sky-sight. Fortunately, the clouds cleared out the next night and what we saw fairly low in the southwest at nightfall was still a pairing of the planets Jupiter and Saturn closer together than any living person had ever seen before.
This Great Conjunction (meeting in the sky) is now pulling apart, though very slowly. A bigger problem is that Jupiter and Saturn are getting lower and lower at nightfall, setting sooner and sooner after the sun.
But the dances of the planets are always amazing. It turns out that a third planet, the elusive little world Mercury, will join Jupiter and Saturn in a remarkable compact triangle next week. We’ll discuss how to see that triangle later in this column. But first let’s review a few of the finest astronomy sights that were visible this year.
The best astronomy sights of 2020: We all know 2020 was a troubled year here on Earth. Even our views of the heavens were in some ways curtailed.
The pandemic made it nearly impossible for amateur astronomers to share sights through their telescopes with each other, and certainly not with the public. Even so, the sky, like other wondrous parts of nature, provided many of us with some real solace in these troubled times.
This was a year when Venus gave us arguably the highest and most dramatic evening display in its eight-year cycle of recurring appearances.
A particular thrill was the brilliant Venus passing, for the first time in hundreds of years, through the edge of the lovely Pleiades star cluster.
I watched this pairing in a telescope one night in early April when the ISS (International Space Station) glided right in front of the cluster’s center, not far from the dazzling globe of Venus.
More enduring was the brightness and closeness of Mars in the summer and fall. The Red Planet even outshined Jupiter for most of October — and is still outshining all but a few of the brightest stars in our evening sky. Mars won’t be closer and brighter than it was this year until 2035.
The summer brought us a few amazing mornings of Comet NEOWISE. Though not classified as a “great comet,” its vertical tail was ghostly to my naked eye at several dawns, when it was also reflected in the still waters of my favorite local pond.
But of course the rarest astronomical event of the year was the Great Conjunction. Jupiter and Saturn were closest together in the sky on Monday, Dec. 21, when bright Saturn and much brighter Jupiter were only 1/10th of a degree apart — right on the verge of blending into a single point of light with the naked eye and the closest the two had been for viewers in almost 800 years.
Yet despite missing the very best of the historic spectacle, anyone who looked the next day (last Tuesday), when skies were quite clear at nightfall, got to see the two planets still forming an astoundingly tight pair. Those intense points of light were so close that the gap between them was hardly distinguishable with the naked eye. In my telescope’s narrow field-of-view, both globes and Saturn’s rings easily fit together — and with them a perfect straight line of Jupiter’s four brightest moons, arranged in the plane of Jupiter’s equator.
Next week’s Jupiter-Saturn-Mercury trio: Jupiter and Saturn will be about 1° apart Tuesday night — less than the width of your little finger at arm’s length. By Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 10, they will be more than twice as far apart. But on those nights, the planet Mercury, a bit brighter than Saturn, is closer to them. Be sure to find them right near the west-southwest horizon with binoculars about 35 minutes after sunset. The triangle, about 2° per side, should fit behind your thumb at arm’s length.
Bonus beauty: A very thin moon is quite near brilliant Venus, low in the southeast about 40 minutes before sunrise on Jan. 11
Fred Schaaf is a local author and astronomer. He can be reached at fschaaf@aol.com.