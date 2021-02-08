Sky watch / See brightest star, moon and Mars and more

In today’s column we visit the brightest of night’s stars, the moon’s evening meeting with Mars, and a bright dawn pass of the International Space Station far above the horizon’s elusive gathering of three planets.
Finding and glorying in the brightest of stars. We recently discussed here the brightest of all constellations, Orion the Hunter. We started with his unmistakable Belt of three stars in a short line and noted the fire-colored red giant star Betelgeuse to the upper left from the Belt and blue-white Rigel to the lower right from the Belt. But now that January has passed to February, the prime constellation due south in the middle of the evening is Orion’s larger hound, Canis Major—and its brilliant stellar beacon, Sirius.
Canis Major the Big Dog is utterly dominated by the most outstandingly brilliant of all night’s stars—Sirius. Sirius twinkles with various colors of the rainbow when it is low in the sky and its light therefore shining through a long path of turbulent atmosphere. When Sirius is higher, it typically returns to its fundamental blue-white hue. Orion’s Belt points lower left to Sirius but it is hard to mistake Sirius for anything else because it is so much brighter than anything save the few brightest planets. The only planet now bright in the evening sky is Mars but it is fading and shines far dimmer than Sirius.
Sirius is the closest star beyond our solar system that is visible to the naked eye from New Jersey and most of the world. Even so, it lies about 8.6 light-years from Earth. That means that even light, the fastest thing in the universe, takes 8.6 years to reach us from Sirius. Take children who are 8 or 9 out on a clear winter night and you can tell them that the light from Sirius they are currently seeing set off on its journey to Earth back when they were born.
Sirius is several times bigger than our sun and about twice as massive. But that is the main star of the Sirius system. There is another one—Sirius B--that is so much dimmer and so close to the radiant glare of Sirius itself that you can only hope to see it in a relatively big and very excellent telescope. And Sirius B is an ultra-dense “white dwarf” star, as massive as our sun but only about the same size as Earth.
The moon's evening journey and encounter with Mars. I’m afraid that our next snowstorm will ruin my chance to look for a record-thin moon. But after the moon passes the new phase this Thursday, it will several days later be visible reasonably high in the southwest at nightfall. In fact, on Thursday of next week (February 18), the bright point of light not far to the upper right of the moon is none other than the orange-gold planet Mars. The next evening (Friday February 19) the moon is just past half-lit and hangs between the bright star clusters of Taurus the Bull, the Hyades and the Pleiades (with the bright moon nearby, you might need binoculars to see the clusters well).
Dawn thrill of the space station and three planets. You no doubt recall the ultra-close pairing of Jupiter and Saturn in the evening sky that got a lot of media attention back just before Christmas. Now, after passing on the far side of the sun, first Saturn and then Jupiter are coming back into view in the east-southeast just before sunrise. They are joined by yet another planet, Mercury. And if the sky is clear at dawn on February 22 you might catch the three planets just after an impressive pass of the ISS (International Space Station).
This pass is at its best at 5:46 a.m. EST, when the ISS shines brighter than any of the three planets and is slowly gliding past the Big Dipper halfway up the sky in the north-northwest. At that minute, Mercury and Saturn are hardly above the east-southeast horizon, with much brighter Jupiter not rising for a few minutes more.
