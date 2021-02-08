Sky watch / See brightest star, moon and Mars and more

Sirius is several times bigger than our sun and about twice as massive. But that is the main star of the Sirius system. There is another one—Sirius B--that is so much dimmer and so close to the radiant glare of Sirius itself that you can only hope to see it in a relatively big and very excellent telescope. And Sirius B is an ultra-dense “white dwarf” star, as massive as our sun but only about the same size as Earth.

The moon's evening journey and encounter with Mars. I’m afraid that our next snowstorm will ruin my chance to look for a record-thin moon. But after the moon passes the new phase this Thursday, it will several days later be visible reasonably high in the southwest at nightfall. In fact, on Thursday of next week (February 18), the bright point of light not far to the upper right of the moon is none other than the orange-gold planet Mars. The next evening (Friday February 19) the moon is just past half-lit and hangs between the bright star clusters of Taurus the Bull, the Hyades and the Pleiades (with the bright moon nearby, you might need binoculars to see the clusters well).