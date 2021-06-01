Sky Watch / Catch the Jersey Shore's greatest sunrise ever next week

The first point of the crescent to rise will be the left one. So if you get surprised by exactly where the first point comes up on the horizon you can be prepared for the rise — and possible “green flash” — of the second point a minute or more later.

Don’t forget that the above observations must be made when the sun is right on the sea horizon or other true horizon. NEVER look at the sun directly when it has cleared the horizon and brightened dangerously. Observing incorrectly will lead to almost immediately burning blind spots — temporary or permanent — on your retinas.

If you intend to view the sun after it has lifted off the horizon, you will need “eclipse glasses,” solar filter, or the use of safe solar projection.

Some of you may have eclipse glasses left over from August 2017’s eclipse or you may be able to order pairs from one of the astronomy companies that supply them (but there may not be enough time for delivery now before June 10).

Those glasses, which feature aluminized Mylar lenses, are only dimming enough for use with the naked eye. To view the sun safely with optical aid — binoculars or telescope — you have to use proper solar filters or safely project the sun’s image and view it indirectly on some sort of screen.