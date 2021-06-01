Sky Watch / Catch the Jersey Shore's greatest sunrise ever next week

If the sky is clear enough next Thursday,June 10 people in New Jersey will witness a sunrise unlike any other the state has seen in the lifetime of even its oldest resident.
If you observe the sun only when it is still on the true horizon that day — and therefore still safe to view with the naked eye — you will see it as a fairly thick crescent, probably dramatically bent and distorted. It might even have a strange “countersun” reflection in the water and just possibly “green flashes” occurring at each of the solar crescent’s points as it rises.
THE INCREDIBLE ECLIPSE SUNRISE OF JUNE 10. Let’s begin with the statistics for the eclipse. Times and amount of eclipse will vary a bit depending on where you are in New Jersey. Sunrise will come at about 5:37 a.m. with the disk of the moon then extending about 0.77 of the sun’s diameter across the sun’s face and hiding about 69% of the sun’s surface area. The eclipse will decrease from then until the last bit of moon moves off of the sun, the end of the eclipse, happening at 6:29 a.m. with the sun about 9° high (that’s a bit less than your fist at arm’s length above the horizon).
Now let’s turn to the bizarre and stunning sights you may glimpse at this sunrise.
Being near the summer solstice, the sun will rise at a very shallow angle with respect to the east-northeast horizon and therefore take maybe two full minutes or more for all of its disk to clear the horizon.
The first point of the crescent to rise will be the left one. So if you get surprised by exactly where the first point comes up on the horizon you can be prepared for the rise — and possible “green flash” — of the second point a minute or more later.
Don’t forget that the above observations must be made when the sun is right on the sea horizon or other true horizon. NEVER look at the sun directly when it has cleared the horizon and brightened dangerously. Observing incorrectly will lead to almost immediately burning blind spots — temporary or permanent — on your retinas.
If you intend to view the sun after it has lifted off the horizon, you will need “eclipse glasses,” solar filter, or the use of safe solar projection.
Some of you may have eclipse glasses left over from August 2017’s eclipse or you may be able to order pairs from one of the astronomy companies that supply them (but there may not be enough time for delivery now before June 10).
Those glasses, which feature aluminized Mylar lenses, are only dimming enough for use with the naked eye. To view the sun safely with optical aid — binoculars or telescope — you have to use proper solar filters or safely project the sun’s image and view it indirectly on some sort of screen.
The simplest projection is letting the sunlight pour through a pinhole in one piece of cardboard to form a tiny image on another piece. With binoculars, you stand with your back to the sun and hold the binoculars, wide lenses toward the sun, and project side-by-side solar images on cardboard or even on the side of a house.
THE SPACE STATION PASSAGE AND OTHER GREAT SIGHTS OF EARLY JUNE. The ISS (International Space Station) flames up almost as bright as Venus at 9:50 p.m. today, June 1,when at its highest, over halfway up the southwest sky. Two minutes earlier, a moderately bright ISS will pass very near the famous Gemini star Pollux, with the star Castor and the planet Mars nearby.
On June 7, Mars will move into a perfect straight line with the markedly brighter Pollux and bit brighter Castor. On June 11, look very low in the west-northwest about 9 to 9:15 p.m. to see bright Venus with the slender moon just to its lower right. On June 12, the moon will be just lower left of Pollux, and on June 13 the moon will appear just above Mars.
