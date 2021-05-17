Sky Watch / Biggest full moon of the year highlight marvels of next two weeks

Today’s column features a wonder of last week, marvels of the next two weeks (including the biggest full moon of the year), and a look ahead to prepare for June 10’s incredibly rare solar eclipse at sunrise.
Find a perfectly half-lit moon. Can you locate the moon in the daytime sky tomorrow? If you spot it at 3:13 p.m. you will behold the moon precisely half lit. That is the exact moment of First Quarter Moon, when the moon has completed the first 1/4 of its orbit and its set of phases. You can judge visually if the moon is exactly half lit by seeing if the “terminator” — the sunrise or sunset line on the moon — is precisely straight.
The biggest full moon of the year. Next week, the night of May 25-26 is the night of full moon — and the night of the biggest full moon of 2021. The time that the moon is closest of all for the month is 10 p.m., when it is only 222,023 miles from Earth. The exact moment of full moon, however, is 7:14 a.m. on May 26 (Wednesday of next week). That occurs after moonset and after sunrise in New Jersey. And this is why New Jersey just misses that morning’s total eclipse of the moon — visible in the western U.S.
Don’t miss the sensational sunrise solar eclipse June 10. Our Jersey shore could possibly be the best place in the world to catch Thursday June 10’s thin crescent of eclipsed sun rising out of the ocean. That sunrise will be at about 5:33 a.m., one of the earliest of the year, hard to be awake for. But you won’t want to miss this almost-once-in-a-lifetime event. The next installment of this column, which will appear here two weeks from today, will be devoted to how to safely observe the sunrise solar eclipse.
Memorial Day meeting of Mars and the twin stars. After it gets dark on Memorial Day, May 31, Mars will be at its closest in the sky to the somewhat brighter star Pollux. You may be able to identify them by the fact that Mars, Pollux and the star Castor will form a rather compact slightly curved line in the west-northwest that evening. Pollux and Castor are the famous stars that mark the heads of Gemini the Twins. Your fist at arm’s length will easily cover Mars, Pollux and Castor that night.
Last week’s night of Venus, the ultra-thin moon and the lighthouse. Last Wednesday, May 12, was the day when an extremely slender lunar crescent was very close to the brightest planet, Venus. How many of you readers got a chance to see this event? That day’s very bright white-gold twilight glow made it hard to detect such a delicate sliver of moon with the unaided eye. But I did see the moon with the unaided eye that night—as part of a wonderful adventure involving the moon, Venus and the East Point Lighthouse.
I parked my car on the narrow shoulder of the part of East Point Road nearest to the lighthouse. This gave me a lovely view of the lighthouse and the silhouette of its tremendously tall flagpole just below the glowing wonders of Venus and the moon. I could just detect the less than 180° arc of the lunar crescent with my naked eye but my view in binoculars and a small telescope was much stronger.
This was the very spot I stood, almost to the day, 24 years earlier and marveled to see multiple “green flashes” of Venus as it set behind the roof of the lighthouse. This was also the spot I stood, 39 years ago, and saw an orange impossible upside-down crescent of moon coming back out of total eclipse as it set right beside the lighthouse. Finally, last Wednesday was one day past the 38th anniversary of the evening I stood near the lighthouse and got the best view in the world of the closest comet to pass Earth in over 200 years.
