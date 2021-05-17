Sky Watch / Biggest full moon of the year highlight marvels of next two weeks

Today’s column features a wonder of last week, marvels of the next two weeks (including the biggest full moon of the year), and a look ahead to prepare for June 10’s incredibly rare solar eclipse at sunrise.

Find a perfectly half-lit moon. Can you locate the moon in the daytime sky tomorrow? If you spot it at 3:13 p.m. you will behold the moon precisely half lit. That is the exact moment of First Quarter Moon, when the moon has completed the first 1/4 of its orbit and its set of phases. You can judge visually if the moon is exactly half lit by seeing if the “terminator” — the sunrise or sunset line on the moon — is precisely straight.

The biggest full moon of the year. Next week, the night of May 25-26 is the night of full moon — and the night of the biggest full moon of 2021. The time that the moon is closest of all for the month is 10 p.m., when it is only 222,023 miles from Earth. The exact moment of full moon, however, is 7:14 a.m. on May 26 (Wednesday of next week). That occurs after moonset and after sunrise in New Jersey. And this is why New Jersey just misses that morning’s total eclipse of the moon — visible in the western U.S.