SJ figure skater on the rise, but Olympic dreams on hold

At 14, South Jersey figure skater Isabeau Levito is too young to compete in next month's Winter Olympics.

But this month, she set herself up to be the future of women's skating by winning the bronze medal at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville.

Levito, who was born in Philadelphia, lives in Mount Holly, Burlington County, and trains at the Igloo Ice Rink in Mount Laurel, has powerful footwork, solid triple jumps and a soft, artistic style that most skaters don't develop until years competing at the senior level — if ever. She was the junior national champion in 2021.

This season, she also won gold at the Junior Grand Prix competition in France and the bronze medal at another Junior Grand Prix, in Austria.

This month's championships had a lot at stake for the older skaters, including spots on the Olympic and World teams. Throughout the week, skaters tested positive for COVID-19, suffered injuries, and gave in to nerves.

But Levito, whose mother once described her as "a ball of fire coated in ice," had everything to win and little to lose. She likely will be named to the World Junior Figure Skating Championship, but that team won't be announced until early next month.