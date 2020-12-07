Sixers' Tyrese Maxey and Mike Scott test positive for COVID-19

Positive tests for COVID-19 greeted the Philadelphia 76ers as they began training camp Sunday.

First-round pick Tyrese Maxey and veteran power forward Mike Scott tested positive for COVID-19. A third unidentified player had an inconclusive result, so all three are not with the team while waiting to clear coronavirus protocols.

They are expected to join the team in the coming days.

There were 48 positive tests for COVID-19 out of the 546 NBA players tested from Nov. 24 to last Monday. The testing was part of the initial return-to-market testing phase. The league is scheduled to test all of its players throughout the season.

A player who tests positive and remains asymptomatic must refrain from workouts for 10 days. Afterward, he’ll have to work out individually for two days and must pass a cardiac screening before participating in full-team workouts.

As a result, a player will miss a minimum of 12 days if he tests positive. The Sixers’ first preseason game is against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 15. They’ll open the season at home against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 23.

The Sixers selected Maxey with the 21st overall pick in the Nov. 18 draft.