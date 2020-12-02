Sixers' trade for Danny Green won't be official until next week

76ers training camp started without Danny Green.

The team agreed to acquire the sharpshooting guard along with Terrance Ferguson from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford, a 2025 protected first-rounder, the 34th pick of the Nov. 18 draft, and the rights to Serbian point guard Vasilije Micic.

However, those players won't be with their new teams until the trades becomes official on Dec. 8. OKC is aggregating salary to make the trade, according to a league source. The Thunder can't do so until then. That deal was agreed to four days after the Thunder had agreed to acquire Green and the 28th pick in the draft from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Dennis Schroder.

Because of a technicality, the Lakers and Thunder could not officially consummate the Schroder-Green trade until Nov. 19. And that technicality has delayed the Green trade to the Sixers.

As a result, Sixers coach Doc Rivers can't discuss the trade until it becomes final. But in Green, the Sixers will get a cherished shooter to help open up space for All-Star cornerstones Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. He's also a great locker room presence and a proven winner with multiple NBA titles.