Sixers' Sunday night game at Oklahoma City postponed

It is the second time this month that the protocols have flagged Valanciunas. He was pulled at halftime of Memphis' game against Brooklyn on Jan. 8 because of some sort of virus-related issue, but was back on the court for the Grizzlies' next game Jan. 11 against Cleveland.

"False alarm. Everyone around me is healthy and I am cleared to get back on the court," Valanciunas wrote on Instagram last week.

Sunday's postponement is the first for Philadelphia and Oklahoma City since this latest wave of virus issues in the NBA started earlier this month, and raised the total to 18 teams who have seen at least one game called off since Jan. 10. The Thunder also had a game in Houston called off Dec. 23 because the Rockets did not have enough players eligible to play, in large part because of contact tracing issues.

Cleveland's game in Washington on Sunday also was called off, as was the planned rematch between the clubs on Monday. Those decisions were made last week when the Wizards said nine players — six with positive COVID-19 tests and three others snagged by contact tracing — were not cleared to be on the floor.