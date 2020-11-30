Sixers signing second-round draft pick Paul Reed to two-way contract

The 76ers are signing Paul Reed to a two-way contract, a source confirmed Saturday.

The team selected the 6-foot-9 post player out of DePaul University in the second round, the 58th overall pick, in the Nov. 18 NBA draft.

Reed, 21, could be a steal for the Sixers.

As a junior last season for the Blue Demons, Reed was the only NCAA player with more than 70 blocks (74) and 50 steals (54). He averaged 15.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.9 steals. Reed’s 142 career blocks rank third in school history.

Reed was a three-star recruit at Wekiva High School in Apopka, Fla. As a sophomore at De Paul, he was named the Big East’s most improved player.

Reed entered his junior campaign as a preseason All-Big East selection.

Listed as a power forward, Reed guarded centers at DePaul. Reed and the Sixers say he can add value as a small-ball center.

As a two-way player, Reed will be assigned to the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Since the 2017-18 season, NBA rosters were expanded from 15 to 17 players.