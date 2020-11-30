Sixers signing second-round draft pick Paul Reed to two-way contract

The 76ers are signing Paul Reed to a two-way contract, a source confirmed Saturday.
The team selected the 6-foot-9 post player out of DePaul University in the second round, the 58th overall pick, in the Nov. 18 NBA draft.
Reed, 21, could be a steal for the Sixers.
As a junior last season for the Blue Demons, Reed was the only NCAA player with more than 70 blocks (74) and 50 steals (54). He averaged 15.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.9 steals. Reed’s 142 career blocks rank third in school history.
Reed was a three-star recruit at Wekiva High School in Apopka, Fla. As a sophomore at De Paul, he was named the Big East’s most improved player.
Reed entered his junior campaign as a preseason All-Big East selection.
Listed as a power forward, Reed guarded centers at DePaul. Reed and the Sixers say he can add value as a small-ball center.
As a two-way player, Reed will be assigned to the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.
Since the 2017-18 season, NBA rosters were expanded from 15 to 17 players.
The two added spots were for two-way players, who could split their time between the NBA and the G League. NBA teams are allowed to bring up a two-way player from the G League for a maximum of 45 days. After that, the team has to either sign the player to the regular 15-man roster or send him back to the G League.
In the former case, the team would have to release someone from its 15-man roster if a spot is not available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!