Sixers parting ways with Zhaire Smith, sending him to Detroit Pistons for Tony Bradley

A Philadelphia 76ers tenure full of ailments and unfulfilled expectations is coming to an end.

The Sixers are trading shooting guard Zhaire Smith to the Detroit Pistons for Tony Bradley, a league source confirmed Sunday. The Pistons are expected to waive Smith and stretch his $3.2 million salary for this upcoming season, according to Yahoo Sports! He’ll get all of the money this season, which is the final year of his deal.

But the stretch provision is used to get unwanted money off the books. A team waives a player and his remaining salary is stretched over twice the number on his contract plus one on the books.

This is the second time Bradley will be traded in a week. The Pistons acquired Bradley and Saben Lee from the Utah Jazz on Wednesday for cash. That deal was made official on Sunday.

Bradley, a 6-foot-10, 248-pounder, was the 28th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of North Carolina. Bradley, 22, averaged 4.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 11.4 minutes in 58 appearances with three starts last season.

He has averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 70 career games over three seasons.