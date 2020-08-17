Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, is stepping up to fight systemic racism.
It has committed $20 million to that cause and to champion equality. This includes $10 million in contributions from the Sixers in the NBA’s new foundation to drive economic empowerment in Black communities. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association formed the joint foundation and the league pledged $300 million, with players having an opportunity to determine where it goes. Josh Harris and David Blitzer are cochairmen of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.
In addition to the 76ers and the Devils, HBSE owns Crystal Palace of the English Premier League, in addition to Newark’s Prudential Center. Harris and Blitzer also are interested in purchasing Major League Baseball’s New York Mets.
In Philadelphia, Harris is the Sixers’ managing partner, while Blitzer is listed as the comanaging partner.
Harris is the cofounder of Apollo Global Management, and Blitzer is an executive at Blackstone, a private equity firm.
“As leaders and stewards of community pillars, the eyes of the world are on us to do better, and they should be,” HBSE founder Harris said in a statement. “While we will never be able to correct the past harm and injustice faced by Black Americans, it’s our duty to provide resources that enable tangible action and greater opportunities for equality.
“We are committing to a fundamental change in our business strategy by embedding our organization with Black communities and businesses through significant and sustained investment and support. We are deeply committed to fighting for a better, more inclusive future and we pledge to be leaders in doing so.”
HBSE is committed to revitalizing neighborhoods where its teams’ fans are located. It will partner with Black developers and local community groups and officials for advance equitable in its HBSE Real Estate’s Community Advancement Program. With that, a minimum of $2.5 million is to be donated for an employment program, home-buying assistance for longtime residents, youth programs and public-space improvements in Black communities.
It will also support Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs with the Sixers and Devils contributing more than $5 million in marketing assets via HBSE’s new Buy Black Partnership Program. HBSE has also created a Diversity Procurement Program, which aims to increase spending at Black-owned businesses through partnerships with organizations such as the African American Chamber of Commerce in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
In addition to that, the ownership group will commit $2.5 million through the Sixers Youth Foundation and Devils Care Foundation while promoting education, health and employment in Philadelphia, Camden and Newark. The Sixers will pledge to provide free internet access to more than 1,000 School District of Philadelphia families.
HBSE also seeks to support Black and minority executives entering and trying to ascend in the sports and entertainment industry. So it plans to hire a chief diversity and impact officer and strengthen its diversity and inclusion advisory board and new Black employee resource group by adding support groups, workshops and a speaker series. It also plans to partner with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and connect graduating seniors with career pipelines and exposure within HBSE.
“It is crucial for us to take action in fighting against systemic racism and social injustices, which have persisted for far too long,” Blitzer said in a statement. “Moving forward, we are making a continued commitment to racial equality as a key focus of our business, advancing institutional and situational change where we live, work and play.
“We cannot and will not tolerate racism, injustice or hate, and take responsibility to be a part of the solution for the future of our industry, the cities we serve and our country as a whole.”
