Sixers-Nets late Tuesday results
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — The city must become a walkable resort like Las Vegas if it wants to stay competitive, two casino executives said at Friday’s …
ATLANTIC CITY — Developers of the Boardwalk property that once housed the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel say the building will be renovated into l…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City International Airport will add a second airline carrier in May.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved a variance to allow a cannabis dispensary and consumption lo…
ABSECON — The owners of the shuttered Hi Point Pub, which had its liquor license indefinitely suspended by the state earlier this year, are se…
BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP — South Jersey is celebrating the launch of new trade programs for high school students.
ATLANTIC CITY — Bart Blatstein, CEO of Tower Investments Inc. and owner of Showboat Atlantic City, proposed a plan to redevelop the city-owned…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — It was shortly after 5 a.m. Oct. 29 when residents saw the first signs of fire at the apartments at Apache Court.
Single mother Nicole Kearns looks back on her 2019 move to Atlantic City favorably even though she relocated to one of the hardest-hit economi…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A backyard firing range in a residential area has neighbors up in arms, with several asking the Township Committee to take action.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE