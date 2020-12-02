Sixers guard Seth Curry believes he and Ben Simmons 'are kind of a perfect match'

One gets the impression that Seth Curry is eager to play with Sixers point guard Ben Simmons.

Simmons has a knack for assisting on kick-out three-pointers. And making three-pointers is something Curry has perfected.

"When he gets downhill, nobody can really stay in front of him one-on-one," the new shooting guard said recently. "So that means you've got to bring help and try to put two guys in front of him to stop him from getting a layup.

"That's where guys like myself and Danny [Green] can help him out as far as creating space for him to drive and knocking down shots."

The Sixers start training camp on Tuesday. However, it will be several days before Simmons pairs up with Curry on the court in a scrimmage and possibly even longer for Green.

According to NBA guidelines because of COVID-19, players can only participate in individual workouts through the first five days. So Curry won't be on the receiving end of Simmons' assists during a scrimmage until Sunday. It's expected to be much longer for Green because his trade has not been finalized.