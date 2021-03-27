Sixers fall 122-112 to Clippers in Doc Rivers' first game against former team

"I just thought their size bothered us, switching bothered us," Rivers said of things unraveling for the Sixers in the third quarter. "You know (four) technical fouls in a game that you are playing one of the best teams in the West, right? So those are the things that can't happen."

Tobias Harris had a game-high 29 points in the loss. Danny Green added 17 points while making 5 of 9 three-pointers. Shake Milton had 16 points off the bench.

But the night ended badly for Dwight Howard, who was ejected for the second consecutive game.

This time, the reserve center was called for an offensive foul with 10 minutes, 41 seconds left to play. Six seconds later, he received a technical foul for saying something to an official.

"During the next possession, he ran all the way down the floor to the calling official and pointed at the calling official and yelled at him, and that's why the first technical foul was called," referee crew chief Tony Brothers said.

Howard said something to another official, leading to his receiving a second technical and was tossed. He had nine points and 11 rebounds.

"He said something derogatory to the official he was talking to about the official who called the first technical foul," Brothers said.