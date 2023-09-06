Veteran NBA guard Danny Green has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the 76ers, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer Wednesday morning.

Green played for the Sixers from 2020-22, averaging 7.8 points per game on 39.5% shooting from three-point range. The 36-year-old suffered a gruesome knee injury in the Sixers’ 2021-22 season-ending playoff loss to the Miami Heat, tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and lateral cruciate ligaments on a collision under the basket with teammate Joel Embiid.

The Sixers then traded Green, along with the rights to David Roddy, to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for De’Anthony Melton during the 2022 draft. Green only played in 11 games during the 2022-23 season after recovering from the injury: three with the Grizzlies, then eight with the Cleveland Cavaliers after joining that team off the buyout market.

If healthy and still productive, Green gives the Sixers a much-needed wing option, after Jalen McDaniels signed with the Raptors in free agency and, before that, Matisse Thybulle was sent to the Portland Trail Blazers at the 2023 trade deadline as part of the deal that brought McDaniels to Philly.

Coming back to the Sixers also reunites Green with coach Nick Nurse, with whom he won the 2019 NBA championship after being traded to the Toronto Raptors as part of the blockbuster Kawhi Leonard deal.

Throughout his 15-year career, Green established himself as a quintessential “3-and-D” role player, helping the 2014 San Antonio Spurs, Raptors and 2020 Los Angeles Lakers win titles. He is a career 40% three-point shooter, and is often lauded in locker rooms for his sage leadership and championship experience.