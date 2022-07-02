Sixers announce Summer League roster with full details on Salt Lake City and Las Vegas

Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe, Charles Bassey and Jaden Springer are the headliners of the Philadelphia 76ers' summer league team.

The squad will participate in next week's Salt Lake City Summer League before traveling to Las Vegas for the NBA2K23 Summer league.

The league in Utah will consist of the Jazz, Sixers, Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder, and will run Tuesday through Thursday. The team will then travel to Las Vegas on Friday and open play July 9 in the summer league at UNLV, featuring all 30 NBA teams. That league's action concludes July 17.

Reed, an athletic center, averaged 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 38 games with two starts this past season. Joe, a sharpshooting guard, made 55 appearances with one start. He averaged 3.6 points and shot 93.5% from the foul line.

The Sixers selected Springer with the 28th pick in the 2021 draft. The guard made only two NBA appearances while spending most of the season with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Bassey averaged 3.0 points while playing in 23 NBA games. The center was a late-second-round pick in the 2021 draft. He sat out last year's summer games because he was without a contract.

The Sixers will begin play in Salt Lake City at 7 p.m. Tuesday against the Grizzlies. Then they'll have a matchup against the host Jazz at 9 p.m. Wednesday before concluding the tournament at 6 p.m. Thursday vs. the Thunder. All tournament games will be Vivint Arena.

The Sixers will travel to Vegas and face the Toronto Raptors on July 9 at 3:30 p.m. at the Cox Pavilion. At 3:30 p.m. July 10, the Sixers will take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Thomas & Mack Center. After two days off, they will face the Miami Heat at 9 p.m. July 13 at Cox Pavilion. And they'll conclude the preliminary round against the Denver Nuggets on July 15 at the same arena.

The Sixers announced Friday that they have signed Trevelin Queen. The guard has a two-year contract that is partially guaranteed for $300,000 next season. He will participate on the summer league team.