Six Stockton University student-athletes representing four sports earned weekly conference awards, the school said Monday.

The Ospreys earned their awards for their performances during the week of March 20-26.

Jenna Patterson was selected New Jersey Athletic Conference softball Player of the Week, and Jenna Crampton was named Rookie Pitcher of the Week.

Two members of the Ospreys’ women’s track and field team also earned NJAC awards. Shahyan Abraham, a senior, and Emma Petrolia, a freshman, were named Field Athlete of the Week and the Rookie of the Week, respectively.

Luc Swedlund was named the Coastal Lacrosse Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Women’s lacrosse player Meghan Pellegrino (Mainland Regional) was named NJAC Defensive Player of the Week.

Patterson, a junior, hit .429 with team-high totals of nine hits, 19 total bases and two home runs as the Ospreys won five of six games. She also tied for the team lead with four doubles.

Crampton pitched in three games and won twice, including her first career shutout with a career-high seven strikeouts in a 7-0 victory over King’s College on Sunday. In 15 innings last week, she struck out 13 had an ERA of 0.47.

In the first outdoor meet of the season, the Stockton Invite on Saturday, Abraham won the shot put (12.35 meters) and finished third in the hammer throw (42.78m) and discus (33.55m). Her toss in the shot put qualified her for the Atlantic Region Championships in May.

Petrolia won the 400m hurdles (1:08.00) and the long jump (4.96m) at the Stockton Invite. She also recently became the first Osprey to win NJAC Rookie of the Year in indoor women’s track and field.

Swedlund scored 12 goals last week, six each in wins over Eastern and Misericordia, to help the Ospreys win two games. The senior attack leads the Coastal Lacrosse Conference in goals (5.00 gpg) and points (5.89 ppg). He is second all-time in NCAA Division III with 324 career goals.

In women’s lacrosse, Pellegrino, a junior, led the Stockton defense with team highs of eight ground balls and six caused turnovers. Her performances helped the Ospreys win twice to extend the team’s school-record winning streak to nine games. She had three caused turnovers in each game and matched her career best with five ground balls against Arcadia.