Singleton has been Eagles' most productive tackler, which is good news for his charitable efforts

“I’ve seen athletes with intellectual disabilities (who struggle) just to get out of bed ... and they’re out there playing soccer and bowling, swimming, whatever sport they’re in. You can see the true joy on their faces. So to be able to do that for a living, I’ll always carry that with me and know what I’m playing for. It’s just exciting to be able to raise money and give back to that organization.”

Singleton’s ascension up the Eagles’ linebacker depth chart was partly brought on by Nate Gerry going on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. Still, Singleton has made the case that he should stay in the lineup even if Gerry returns at some point.

Singleton, who turns 27 on Saturday, has been the best Eagles linebacker with significant snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, which gives him a 60.2 grade for the season. Gerry, the team’s lowest-graded linebacker, has a 45.7 grade.

When asked about Singleton’s recent performances, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Singleton has played well but still has a lot to learn.