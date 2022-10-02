Significant tidal flooding Monday as wind, rain batter South Jersey

Rain, heavy at times, will fall for Monday and Tuesday, ending Tuesday night. The wettest area will be along the shore and in Cape May County. The driest locations will be in northern Ocean and western Cumberland counties on Tuesday.

Coastal flooding will be widespread during Monday afternoon, Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday evening high tides. However, additional morning tidal flooding will take hold for Monday morning's high tide.

Winds will be stiff on Monday. Those along and east of the Garden State Parkway corridor may see power outages or wind damage. Those to the west will likely just have a breezy day.

Beach erosion will continue through Tuesday. Expect moderate beach erosion.

Heavy rain, coastal flooding, power outages and more were seen on Saturday.

High-end minor stage tidal flooding closed Route 40 between Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township on the westbound side and brought traffic to a halt in areas. The flooding was made worse by the heavy rain that fell.

Rainfall totals greatly varied throughout the region. As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, heavy rain brought one to two inches in places like Atlantic City (1.90 inches), Egg Harbor Township (1.25 inches) and Cape May Court House (1.48 inches). Meanwhile, the Ocean County beaches generally saw light rain and mist.

Winds were strong. At one point, 1,500 Atlantic City Electric customers in Egg Harbor Township were without power. Winds topped 50 mph in Harvey Cedars, Little Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic City. Gusts were over 50 mph for much of the afternoon, too.

On a side note, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City broke a daily rainfall record Saturday with 1.21 inches of rain.

From Monday, right through Wednesday, the remnants of Ian is now a coastal storm that is slowly strengthening off the Virginia coast.

The counter-clockwise surface low pressure will stay off the Virginia coast right through Tuesday morning. Then, it'll back up closer to the Jersey Shore Tuesday afternoon until early Wednesday morning.

Eventually the upper level area of low pressure will drift eastward Wednesday, dragging the coastal low pressure with it. We should actually be in for a very pleasant end of the week.

Coastal flooding

A coastal flood warning is in effect for property-threatening flooding through the end of the Monday afternoon high tide for Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties.

This is what I'm more concerned about Monday. There will be two high tides, both of which will flood.

The first is the Monday morning high tide, which already happened before dawn. That flooding was similar to what we had Sunday afternoon.

The second is in the Monday afternoon high tide. This will be the highest one of the whole storm. Moderate flood stage will be likely everywhere, except the Delaware Bay, which will be minor.

Expect about a foot more water Monday afternoon, than Sunday afternoon. The worse will be between 1 and 4 p.m. Places that don't usually have water will get it, think Winchester Avenue in Longport and most side streets west of Bay Avenue in Ocean City. Route 40 and Route 30 between Atlantic City and the mainland will likely be closed.

Damage to unraised homes and business will be a threat.

Early Tuesday morning will see minor flood stage everywhere, with water in the "usual" spots. We're then going for moderate flood stage again on Tuesday, a change upward in the forecast.

Wednesday will be minor flood stage in the afternoon. However, northwest winds will be pushing that water out quickly. Thursday should be OK.

Wind

Isolated power outages and wind damage will be likely through Monday, especially along and east of the Garden State Parkway.

Winds will continue to howl on Monday. Given the stress the wind has already put on power lines, trees and more, the problems, while relatively isolated, should be similar to Sunday, despite winds being weaker.

Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph from the northeast. Gusts should top out around 50 mph at the coastline and on the bays. Those just inland will top out around 45 mph, think towns like Port Republic or Cape May Court House. Those furthest inland will top out around 35.

Make sure to keep your devices charged as much as possible during the day.

It'll be a gusty day on Tuesday as well as winds turn a little more northerly. However, the winds will diminish.

Sustained winds will still be 30 mph at the shore, although top gusts will be around 45 mph. As you work your way inland, they will weaken. Hammonton, for example, should see sustained winds of 15 mph with top gusts near 30 mph.

If there are issues, it will be few and far between.

Rain

Periods of soaking rain will fall between Monday and Tuesday.

Talk about a drought-quenching rain. We'll continue to see rain for the next two days as the back end of Ian's remnants come through.

An additional two to three inches of rain is expected for those in Cape May, eastern Cumberland and eastern Atlantic counties. There will be more ponding of roadways, with no other impacts. The ground is drinking up as much water as it can.

There won't be as much rain further north and west. However, one to two inches of rain will still fall between Monday and Tuesday.

A mist will likely be present when it's not raining, similar to Sunday.

Rain will exit just before dawn Wednesday, between 3 and 6 a.m. This will put the number of days with consecutive rain at five. At Atlantic City International Airport, that's the longest streak since May 26-30 of last year. When you factor in days with at least a tenth of an inch of rain, it will be the 18th time since records started in 1943.

Beach impacts

It's already unsafe to go in the water without the supervision of lifeguards this time of the year. Factor in the high risk for rip currents and it could be fatal. Please stay out of the water, especially for those who may only get to enjoy the water a few times a year.

Similarly, small boats will be tough to navigate on the bays and ocean. Expect gale warnings for much of the weekend.

If you can do so safely, email me photos and video from the storm. Send them to pressofac.com/photosubmissions.