Sights to see from historic South Jersey lighthouses

Although not commonly used today, New Jersey’s historic lighthouses can provide a glimpse of the past and a view that can’t be seen from the ground. Most closed for a season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Whether inside or outside these masterpieces, a trip to one can lead to an unforgettable day. Read on to learn which are open, and what to do at the ones that aren’t.
Barnegat Lighthouse
The Barnegat Lighthouse has the best view of Barnegat Bay Island Beach and Ocean County’s Long Beach Island. The interior is closed currently due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the park is open to recreational activities such as bird watching, hiking, fishing and picnics.
WHERE: 208 Broadway, Barnegat Light
HOURS: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
COST: Free
Tucker’s Island Lighthouse Replica
A museum of a historic lighthouse on Tucker’s Island dating back to the Civil War era. After Tucker’s Island was swallowed by the ocean, a replica was built in Tuckerton. The replica and museum is open to the public, facial coverings and social distancing are required.
WHERE: 120 West Main Street Ste. 1, Tuckerton
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday
COST: $5 for adults and children over 5 years old
Absecon Lighthouse
Over 150 years old, this historic lighthouse is New Jersey’s tallest. 228 steps to the top will present you with breathtaking views of Atlantic City’s skyline.
WHERE: 31 S. Rhode Island Avenue, Atlantic City
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Starting in July, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
COST: $10 for Adults, $6 for children over 4. Free for active-duty military
Hereford Inlet Lighthouse
This Victorian style lighthouse is a popular destination site in North Wildwood. Temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but the exterior of the lighthouse is still a sight to see.
WHERE: 111 N. Central Avenue, North Wildwood
HOURS: Temporarily closed
COST: Free
Cape May Lighthouse
This popular South Jersey activity has had more than 2.5 million visitors in the past few decades. Less than 200 stairs are worth it when the end result is unforgettable views of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean.
WHERE: 215 Lighthouse Avenue, (located in Cape May Point State Park), Cape May
HOURS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
COST: $12 for adults, $8 for children under 12
East Point Lighthouse
The East Point Lighthouse has been temporarily closed this past season. But the remote, historic building sits on 4 acres of serene land between The Delaware Bay and Maurice River in Cumberland County.
WHERE: 10 Lighthouse Rd, Heislerville
HOURS: Temporarily closed due to NJDEP contract dispute
COST: Free