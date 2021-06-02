 Skip to main content
Sights to see from historic South Jersey lighthouses
Although not commonly used today, New Jersey’s historic lighthouses can provide a glimpse of the past and a view that can’t be seen from the ground. Most closed for a season due to COVID-19 restrictions. Whether inside or outside these masterpieces, a trip to one can lead to an unforgettable day. Read on to learn which are open, and what to do at the ones that aren’t.

Barnegat Lighthouse

The Barnegat Lighthouse has the best view of Barnegat Bay Island Beach and Ocean County’s Long Beach Island. The interior is closed currently due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the park is open to recreational activities such as bird watching, hiking, fishing and picnics.

WHERE: 208 Broadway, Barnegat Light

HOURS: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

COST: Free

Tucker’s Island Lighthouse Replica

A museum of a historic lighthouse on Tucker’s Island dating back to the Civil War era. After Tucker’s Island was swallowed by the ocean, a replica was built in Tuckerton. The replica and museum is open to the public, facial coverings and social distancing are required.

WHERE: 120 West Main Street Ste. 1, Tuckerton

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday

COST: $5 for adults and children over 5 years old

Absecon Lighthouse

Over 150 years old, this historic lighthouse is New Jersey’s tallest. 228 steps to the top will present you with breathtaking views of Atlantic City’s skyline.

WHERE: 31 S. Rhode Island Avenue, Atlantic City

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Starting in July, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

COST: $10 for Adults, $6 for children over 4. Free for active-duty military

Hereford Inlet Lighthouse

This Victorian style lighthouse is a popular destination site in North Wildwood. Temporarily closed due to COVID-19, but the exterior of the lighthouse is still a sight to see.

WHERE: 111 N. Central Avenue, North Wildwood

HOURS: Temporarily closed

COST: Free

Cape May Lighthouse

This popular South Jersey activity has had more than 2.5 million visitors in the past few decades. Less than 200 stairs are worth it when the end result is unforgettable views of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean.

WHERE: 215 Lighthouse Avenue, (located in Cape May Point State Park), Cape May

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

COST: $12 for adults, $8 for children under 12

East Point Lighthouse

The East Point Lighthouse has been temporarily closed this past season. But the remote, historic building sits on 4 acres of serene land between The Delaware Bay and Maurice River in Cumberland County.

WHERE: 10 Lighthouse Rd, Heislerville

HOURS: Temporarily closed due to NJDEP contract dispute

COST: Free

