Holy Spirit
The junior led a defense that allowed an average of just 8.31 points per game. She finished second among the Spartans with 38 ground balls to go with 11 forced turnovers. She added nine goals. Calhoun is committed to Lock Haven University.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today