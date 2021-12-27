Head to Showboat for one of the biggest New Year’s Eve events in the area. With six parties under one roof, the party includes a 5-hour premium open bar, concert hall DJ party, multiple DJs, live band and light show, dueling pianos and Live Ball Drop on huge screens. Parties will be at The Bourbon Room, Heart and Soul, Harlem Room, Foundation Room and Restaurant Room. General admission starts at $79 per person, with VIP tickets starting at $119. And at Lucky Snake, DJ Dramadik and Serenity the Prophet play from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Located at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ShowboatHotelAC.com.