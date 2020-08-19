The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the preliminary site plan for an indoor water park next to the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, but the proposal still has a ways to go before the aquatic attraction becomes a reality. A final site plan is expected to be submitted within a month or two, said Lance Landgraf, CRDA planning and development director.
Marvin Creamer, a Vineland native, was the first man known to sail around the world without any navigational instruments. Creamer, who died on Aug. 12 at age 104, also taught at Rowan University (then known as Glassboro State College) for nearly three decades, where he founded the college's Department of Geography and Environment 50 years ago.
Seymour Josephson co-founded the #WhatsMyName Foundation and has advocated for new laws governing ride share systems, including the popular Lyft and Uber. On Tuesday, Josephson was in North Wildwood at the invitation of the police.
Darrick Kobierowski and Terry McGovern, two Wildwood Crest lifeguards, scored a wire-to-wire victory in the 45th annual Bud Tarbotton North Wildwood Beach Patrol Around the Island Row on Tuesday. Kobierowski and McGovern, both 46-years-old, have won the 20-mile race around Wildwood together five times (also 2014-16 and 2018).
Atlantic City children will attend school virtually this fall, reversing the district's previous plan for hybrid learning. On Tuesday, the Bridgeton School District also released a plan for an all-remote start until Oct. 13, when its hybrid plan would kick into gear.
