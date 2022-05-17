SHOWBOAT WATER PARK

The indoor waterpark is expected to occupy 103,000 square feet and will include slides, pools and a lazy river, food and retail outlets, lounge areas and party rooms. The water park will not be a typical collection of slides but will have a zip line, an inside boardwalk and a 10,000-square-foot, adults-only zone with pedicures and manicures, drinks and a place to escape the kids