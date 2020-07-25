The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a need for more housing options at Stockton University. The school has reached a deal with the Showboat to provide up to 400 rooms this fall at the hotel, which it once owned in its first bid to open an Atlantic City campus.
The Galloway Township Planning Board approved a plan to build a new ShopRite on Jimmie Leeds Road. The supermarket will replace the current ShopRite on Pitney Road.
A Pleasantville school board member who was removed from his position this month by the state education commissioner after failing to attend a required training said he will appeal the decision.
An Egg Harbor Township High School graduate has been named a National Youth and Young Adult Ambassador by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
The Phillies opened the 60-game season against the Miami Marlins on Friday. Click here for complete coverage of opening day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.