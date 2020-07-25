stockton showboat dorm room

A single room that could be used by a student at Showboat in Atlantic City. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a need for more housing options at Stockton University. The school has reached a deal with the Showboat to provide up to 400 rooms this fall at the hotel, which it once owned in its first bid to open an Atlantic City campus.

The Galloway Township Planning Board approved a plan to build a new ShopRite on Jimmie Leeds Road. The supermarket will replace the current ShopRite on Pitney Road.  

A Pleasantville school board member who was removed from his position this month by the state education commissioner after failing to attend a required training said he will appeal the decision.

An Egg Harbor Township High School graduate has been named a National Youth and Young Adult Ambassador by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

The Phillies opened the 60-game season against the Miami Marlins on Friday. Click here for complete coverage of opening day. 

Philadelphia Phillies Infield Coordinator Juan Castro wipes down the railing during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

