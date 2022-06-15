Is your Dad the kind of guy who constantly talks about what life was like when he was growing up? Does he maybe still seem like a kid at heart? If the answer to these questions is “yes,” than a trip to Showboat Hotel will make for a fun and nostalgia-filled Father’s Day experience that he won’t soon forget. Kick things off with a quick burger and fries at Bricker’s Burgers before heading to Spirit Bar, where Dad can grab a beer or cocktail while reliving his glory days winning the high score in Frogger. This entire area, located just outside Lucky Snake Arcade, contains every old-school video game you could possibly want to play, from Space Invaders and Donkey Kong to Out Run, Rampage, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Street Fighter, Mario Bros. and a ton more. Once he’s done saving the princess, head over to the brand new indoor go-kart track inside Lucky Snake Arcade for some high-speed racing on the fastest go-karts at the Jersey Shore. Just be sure to let Dad win. Showboat Hotel is located at 800 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to ShowboatHotelAC.com or TheLuckySnake.com.