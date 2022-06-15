 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Showboat Hotel

  • 0

Is your Dad the kind of guy who constantly talks about what life was like when he was growing up? Does he maybe still seem like a kid at heart? If the answer to these questions is “yes,” than a trip to Showboat Hotel will make for a fun and nostalgia-filled Father’s Day experience that he won’t soon forget. Kick things off with a quick burger and fries at Bricker’s Burgers before heading to Spirit Bar, where Dad can grab a beer or cocktail while reliving his glory days winning the high score in Frogger. This entire area, located just outside Lucky Snake Arcade, contains every old-school video game you could possibly want to play, from Space Invaders and Donkey Kong to Out Run, Rampage, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Street Fighter, Mario Bros. and a ton more. Once he’s done saving the princess, head over to the brand new indoor go-kart track inside Lucky Snake Arcade for some high-speed racing on the fastest go-karts at the Jersey Shore. Just be sure to let Dad win. Showboat Hotel is located at 800 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to ShowboatHotelAC.com or TheLuckySnake.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News