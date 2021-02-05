 Skip to main content
Should winds be an issue?
Winds Jersey

GFS surface winds and mean sea level pressure for Sunday into Sunday night. 

I doubt it. This nor'easter isn't as powerful as the last one. Sustained winds will be 15-25 mph at the shore with gusts to 35 mph. That'll be tough to throw a football in before the big game, but not enough for any damage. Winds on the mainland will be 5 to 15 mph. 

