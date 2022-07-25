Should I cancel my plans Monday night?

This is a question I get often.
It's a tough call, and I get it. Summertime storms don't hit everywhere like a nor'easter or tropical system does. You could cancel an event and windy up dry. Still, two towns next to you cause wind up in a downpour with damaging winds and storms can move rapidly.
Therefore, base your decision to cancel plans on: the availability to seek indoor shelter quickly, the number of people at your event and where you fit into the timing windows listed above. It's always better to be safe than sorry.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
