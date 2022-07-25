 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Should I cancel my plans Monday night?

  • 0

This is a question I get often.

It's a tough call, and I get it. Summertime storms don't hit everywhere like a nor'easter or tropical system does. You could cancel an event and windy up dry. Still, two towns next to you cause wind up in a downpour with damaging winds and storms can move rapidly.

Therefore, base your decision to cancel plans on: the availability to seek indoor shelter quickly, the number of people at your event and where you fit into the timing windows listed above. It's always better to be safe than sorry. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News